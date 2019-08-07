Hollencrest Securities Has Raised Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $373,086; As Main Street Capital (MAIN) Shares Rose, Holder Usca Ria Trimmed by $415,732 Its Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $196.57. About 12.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 11,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 278,893 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, down from 290,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 81,616 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 26,159 shares to 34,900 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 6,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $40.56 million for 16.74 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Lpl Limited Liability Com holds 117,239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital, a Florida-based fund reported 146,200 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr accumulated 102,652 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co holds 7,832 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0% or 86,265 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 0.07% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,792 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,809 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 25,127 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Blair William And Com Il holds 0.02% or 95,371 shares in its portfolio. 305,979 are held by Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital reported 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Texas-based Amer National Tx has invested 4.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zevenbergen Cap Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 16,840 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs holds 1.94% or 2.34M shares. 6,295 were reported by Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Weatherstone Mgmt invested 1.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lord Abbett Llc holds 604,986 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Com has invested 3.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stanley invested in 0.35% or 7,568 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 1.53% or 9,090 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc holds 12.77M shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco Invsts stated it has 4.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 7,336 shares to 103,063 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 34,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,994 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO).