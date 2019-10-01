Hollencrest Securities Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $426,208; Hrt Financial Has Cut Its Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $3.77 Million

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,287 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 21,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 1.06 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 83.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 32,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 6,402 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $738,000, down from 39,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 170,295 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR) by 20,571 shares to 24,569 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,846 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Growth Etf (IUSG).

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 117,693 shares to 121,852 shares, valued at $33.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 29,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.85M for 24.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

