Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $384,430; As Steelcase (SCS) Share Price Rose, Gam Holding Ag Boosted by $465,738 Its Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.21. About 1.00 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 47.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 33,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,613 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 69,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 20,823 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12 million for 30.89 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46 million. 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares to 70,060 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cornercap Inv Counsel has 7,981 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 200 shares. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 29,430 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd has invested 0.44% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Holderness Invests holds 7,764 shares. First Fin National Bank & Trust owns 24,359 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 177,416 shares. 1.72M are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 6,400 are owned by New Vernon Invest Mngmt Ltd. M&R Cap Management holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 800 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,483 shares.

