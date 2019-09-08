Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $306,976

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 45,201 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 46,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,879 shares to 440,471 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Limited (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $805.47 million for 12.65 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) by 80,000 shares to 130,250 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

