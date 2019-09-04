Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Its Amazon (AMZN) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Hasbro (HAS) Stake Has Boosted by Anchor Capital Advisors Llc

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 442,714 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.64 million, up from 435,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.71. About 145,947 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO RETAILER COMMENTARY WAS BETTER THAN EXPECTED: UBS; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.63/SHR

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $12.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1802. About 1.09 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible

