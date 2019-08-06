Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake By $558,920; AXACTOR SE ORDINARY SHARES (NCKKF) Shorts Down By 30.37%

AXACTOR SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NCKKF) had a decrease of 30.37% in short interest. NCKKF’s SI was 443,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.37% from 636,500 shares previously. It closed at $2.1526 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc analyzed 314 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 9,095 shares with $16.20M value, down from 9,409 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $880.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1779.43. About 3.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending.

Axactor AB , through its subsidiaries, operates as a debt collection and debt purchase firm in Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and Germany. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers third party debt collection services, including amicable and legal collection, and surveillance; and portfolio acquisition services, such as debt purchase/forward flow, acquisition of non-performing loan portfolios, and carve-outs of internal debt collection departments. It currently has negative earnings. It serves banks, other financial institutions, small and medium-sized enterprises, international investment firms, and debt collection agencies.

Another recent and important Axactor SE (OTCMKTS:NCKKF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Axactor AB 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2018.

