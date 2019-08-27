Hollencrest Securities Has Lifted Bristol (BMY) Holding; Holder Hrt Financial Boosted Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holding

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 205.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 4,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 7,174 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.87. About 309,049 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 5.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Invt Grade Bond (LQD) by 11,417 shares to 12,209 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR) by 23,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,912 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point reported 2,969 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Geode Management Limited Co holds 24.16M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 27,228 shares. Cypress Mngmt Llc invested in 127,345 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 147,529 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 76,121 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.07% or 24,251 shares. 3,705 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Two Sigma Secs Limited Com owns 4,444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset Ny has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cleararc Cap holds 0.22% or 25,142 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Capital Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 29,772 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 1.38 million shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Are on the Move – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24,248 shares to 6,838 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 139,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,386 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).