Hollencrest Securities Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $373,086 as Share Price Rose; As Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Share Price Declined, Sigma Planning Has Lifted Its Position by $474,000

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp invested in 0.72% or 205,398 shares. Ems Cap Lp stated it has 8.67% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Of Vermont invested in 0.42% or 30,531 shares. 51,262 are held by Dubuque Commercial Bank And Communications. 101,121 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. B Riley Wealth Management invested in 0.1% or 3,617 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 181,300 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 68,881 shares. Cordasco Networks accumulated 334 shares. New Jersey-based Abner Herrman And Brock Llc has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New York-based Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.9% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Convergence Investment Partners Lc has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cambridge Gru Inc holds 0% or 35,885 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7,566 shares to 9,599 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO) by 10,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,027 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares to 1,266 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,807 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY).