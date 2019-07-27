Hollencrest Securities Has Increased Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Holding by $14.80 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Masco (MAS) Market Value Rose, Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.04 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 3.61 million shares traded or 9.60% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.16 million shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 6,485 shares to 5,231 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,266 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX).

