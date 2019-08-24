Hollencrest Securities Has Increased Its United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Holding; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bruni J V & Company Has Trimmed Stake by $27.68 Million

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 16,045 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8.94 million shares. Hamel Associate invested in 2.73% or 54,511 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 584,944 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Horrell Mgmt has invested 1.78% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Whitnell And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 200 shares. Bokf Na holds 59,533 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. California-based Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.63% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2.14M shares. 47,807 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd. Shoker Counsel reported 13,007 shares stake. Sector Pension Board holds 0.06% or 58,106 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd reported 18,367 shares. Letko Brosseau And has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Graybill Bartz & Assoc stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 6,629 shares to 40,629 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 4,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR).