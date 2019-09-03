Hollencrest Securities Has Increased Its Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Position by $14.80 Million as Share Value Rose; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Raised Its Position in Dominion Energy Com (D) as Stock Price Declined

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 94,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 87,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $78.48. About 988,530 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) by 77,689 shares to 73,494 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,620 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CPS) Earnings Momentum Changed Recently? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AgEagle Enters the Fast-Growing Commercial Drone Package Delivery Market – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl Gp reported 1,668 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt accumulated 32,853 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3.60 million are owned by Artisan Prtnrs Lp. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 25,300 shares. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership holds 121,435 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 24,494 shares. Advisory Llc holds 0.04% or 4,417 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 98,000 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Crosspoint Cap Strategies reported 11,973 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 4,578 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd accumulated 1,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fmr Ltd Company reported 4.38 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 3,760 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has 8.55M shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 31,180 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 142,318 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 131,189 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability holds 43,893 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Rowland & Counsel Adv accumulated 3,473 shares or 0% of the stock. Murphy Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.36% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 9,010 shares. 269,000 were reported by Crow Point Ptnrs Lc. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 20,836 shares. Proshare Ltd has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). M&T Bank Corporation accumulated 260,427 shares. Hilton Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 162 shares. Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.