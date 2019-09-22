Hollencrest Securities Has Increased Its Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $473,928 as Stock Value Rose; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed by $516,450 Its Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (REGN) by 67.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 1,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 2,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $295.87. About 1.14M shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,742 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 5,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Lc reported 0.19% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 90 shares. Cibc accumulated 0% or 2,226 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0% or 28 shares. The New York-based Hilton Cap Limited has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Credit Agricole S A reported 148 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Lc invested in 1,988 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Tru invested in 0.22% or 3,868 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 70,036 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,075 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 288,947 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com accumulated 493,867 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.05% or 11,360 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44M for 14.42 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 45,120 shares to 107,726 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 43,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.