Hollencrest Securities Has Increased Holding in Bristol (BMY); Reliance Trust Has Lifted Western Digital (WDC) Stake

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 21,483 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 1.48M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 4.63 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 6,485 shares to 5,231 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) by 77,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,494 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,175 are owned by Sit Investment Assocs Inc. Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 122,452 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.37% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,805 shares. Hudson Valley Adv reported 22,075 shares. Cap Advsrs Inc Ok holds 0.05% or 9,457 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,293 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 6,003 shares. Shayne And Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Camarda Finance Advsr reported 1.94% stake. Washington Capital Mgmt owns 39,190 shares. 2.24M are held by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 146,870 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.13% stake.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS) by 70,776 shares to 32,353 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 3,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,991 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Investment Prtn Llc reported 0.12% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 479,806 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 7,256 shares. Btim reported 17,855 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De invested in 0.09% or 669,127 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 42,211 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.84% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 253,651 shares. Cutter Comm Brokerage Incorporated holds 6,300 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 10 stated it has 0.31% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Stifel Corp has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Axa has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Clearbridge Llc has invested 0.42% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).