Hollencrest Securities Has Increased By $14.80 Million Its Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Holding; Engelhard (EC) Has 0.62 Sentiment

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) stake by 301.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 116,534 shares as Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 155,160 shares with $19.75M value, up from 38,626 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc Class A now has $14.80 billion valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. The company has market cap of $34.49 billion. It operates through three divisions: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It has a 7.71 P/E ratio. The firm produces crude gas and oil; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.

More notable recent Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ecopetrol and Occidental Form Strategic Partnership to Develop Acreage in Midland Basin – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s confirms Ecopetrol S.A.’s investment grade rating – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecopetrol reports discovery of crude in Boranda-2 ST well at Rionegro, Santander – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ministry of Mines and Energy of Brazil authorizes the transfer of 10% stake in Saturno block to Ecopetrol – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EC’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 7.50 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.91% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 549,798 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has declined 16.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL `COMFORTABLE’ WITH GOVT HOLDING 88.5% STAKE: CEO; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SAYS LISAMA 158 WELL & SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after budget cut -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Ecopetrol, Talisman Energy to open 19 new wells at Colombian oilfield; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL HAS REDUCED FOREIGN CRUDE IMPORTS TO 30 PCT OF CARTAGENA REFINERY’S INPUT VS 55-60 PCT A YEAR AGO -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Ecopetrol 1Q Net COP2.817T; 13/04/2018 – ECOPETROL PREPAYS $350M BOND ISSUED IN 2013; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. Reports Liquidation of One of Its Subsidiariesin Spain; 30/05/2018 – Latam Products Tenders Summary-Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks diluent naphtha; 24/05/2018 – ECOPETROL SA EC.N : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. for 12.72 million shares. Navellier & Associates Inc owns 270,910 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dsam Partners (London) Ltd has 0.85% invested in the company for 275,000 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Holdings Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 45,440 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR) stake by 23,278 shares to 24,912 valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) stake by 5,005 shares and now owns 239,807 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $166 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12.