Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $384,430; Altria Group (MO) Holder Auxier Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 5.34 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 5,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 157,089 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, up from 151,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 7.41M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 234,498 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 358,360 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 233,838 were accumulated by Twin Tree L P. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 0.06% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 1.20M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 0.06% stake. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc has 0.67% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.36% or 114,479 shares. Institute For Wealth Llc reported 86,406 shares. Viking Fund Ltd has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Petrus Trust Lta has 78,947 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Citizens And Northern Corporation has invested 1.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd owns 46,752 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares to 41,842 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA).

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,025 shares to 31,107 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,999 shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT).