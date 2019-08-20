Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $384,430 as Stock Rose; Yamana Gold (AUY) Shareholder Sprott Decreased Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 4.82 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 95.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 632,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The hedge fund held 29,750 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.65 million, down from 661,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 15.25 million shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares to 361,144 shares, valued at $40.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 0% or 484,033 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.29% or 160,638 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 68,549 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Grp Limited Company has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Compton Cap Ri holds 5,378 shares. Hap Trading Lc, New York-based fund reported 14,606 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,172 shares. Davidson Investment stated it has 321,177 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kings Point Capital Management owns 1,000 shares. Manchester Mngmt Lc reported 8,538 shares. Checchi Advisers Llc holds 0.09% or 10,327 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7,981 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co reported 6,509 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) by 92,467 shares to 492,133 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 47,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).