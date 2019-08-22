Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 203 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 178 sold and decreased equity positions in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 48.09 million shares, down from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wellcare Health Plans Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 9 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 132 Increased: 121 New Position: 82.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $13.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 26.08 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp holds 5.82% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for 355,000 shares. Magnetar Financial Llc owns 594,295 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pentwater Capital Management Lp has 3.66% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sivik Global Healthcare Llc has invested 3.48% in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 320,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $270.95. About 8,839 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WellCare Sponsors Support School Meal Kick-Off Event to Address Food Insecurity in Wake County – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WellCare Health Plans Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WellCare Names Dr. Eugenie M. Komives Chief Medical Officer in North Carolina – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare Health Plans EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 20.32% above currents $1827.49 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28.