Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased By $558,920 Its Amazon (AMZN) Stake; Cummins (CMI)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Amazon Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as Amazon Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 9,095 shares with $16.20M value, down from 9,409 last quarter. Amazon Inc now has $884.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse

Cummins Inc (CMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 396 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 275 decreased and sold their positions in Cummins Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 123.87 million shares, down from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cummins Inc in top ten positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 240 Increased: 269 New Position: 127.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) stake by 4,021 shares to 44,886 valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) stake by 25,192 shares and now owns 747,326 shares. Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) was raised too.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.36 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

The stock increased 1.96% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $154.4. About 1.17 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer

Cincinnati Casualty Co holds 5.97% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. for 46,000 shares. Marshfield Associates owns 518,344 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Western Capital Management Co has 4.12% invested in the company for 1,835 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research & Management Llc has invested 3.72% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 53,444 shares.

