Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Position in Philip Morris International In (PM) by $645,568; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Whitebox Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $947,223

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 2.90M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 1.14M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Host Analyst and Investor Day and Ring Closing Bell at the NYSE on September 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.14 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,444 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 24 shares stake. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Invesco holds 21.26 million shares. Whittier owns 230,256 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. 6,210 are held by Interocean Llc. Missouri-based Fincl Counselors has invested 0.71% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Osborne Prns Cap Ltd holds 3,460 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.12% or 12,078 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc reported 8,909 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Geode Capital Ltd Llc has 0.52% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Exane Derivatives invested in 47,367 shares or 0% of the stock.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT).

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” on February 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KAR Auction Services: Solid Second Quarter, Spin-Off On Track For June – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “KAR Auction Services Profit Falls 27% on Lower Auction Margins – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auctions Services Targets Spin Of Insurance Auto Auctions Spinco In 2Q – Forbes” with publication date: April 23, 2019.