Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Last Week Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Coverage

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 43.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 1,266 shares with $451,000 value, down from 2,251 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $160.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 942,207 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says

Among 3 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services has $47 highest and $41 lowest target. $44.67’s average target is 17.31% above currents $38.08 stock price. Quanta Services had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 21. See Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 818,086 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and gas and oil industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure.

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quanta Services Inc (PWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Math Favors the Premium on Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “There’s a Big Difference Between Favorite Shows and Popular Shows on Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UPRO, NFLX, PM, ACN: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “”Stranger Things 3″ Is a Blockbuster Hit for Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) stake by 3,611 shares to 20,706 valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 41,842 shares. Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) was raised too.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. Shares for $2.74M were sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $22.29M were sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Among 18 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Netflix has $500 highest and $165 lowest target. $415.58’s average target is 13.55% above currents $365.99 stock price. Netflix had 32 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 18. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, January 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 18 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Goldman Sachs. Wolfe Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $442 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inc holds 0.14% or 39,228 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 55 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Manhattan Co holds 5,131 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.57% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Foxhaven Asset Mngmt L P, Virginia-based fund reported 59,075 shares. Highland Cap Management Llc holds 6,114 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Telos Capital Management has 1,236 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 53,739 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 25 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 1.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Asset Mngmt One Comm holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 232,973 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 8,884 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 173,001 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.