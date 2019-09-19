Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $497,037 as Share Price Declined; Park Presidio Capital Increased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $4.80 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.18 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 11,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 93,861 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 105,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 13.39M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincoln National invested in 63,987 shares. Garland Mgmt holds 4.6% or 149,592 shares in its portfolio. Axa accumulated 2.63 million shares. Salem Cap Management has invested 3.83% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Wealth Group holds 0.41% or 125,203 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com reported 33,874 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability invested in 0.44% or 226,746 shares. Stellar Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guardian Cap L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 113,405 shares. Fincl Architects reported 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 87,750 shares. Barr E S & has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Peak Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.44% or 31,223 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $804.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) by 9,450 shares to 19,922 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 35,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 962,690 shares. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,356 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bokf Na owns 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 46,898 shares. Hills Bancorporation And Trust reported 183,898 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 2.45 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 38,236 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Clearbridge Ltd Company invested in 0% or 14,578 shares. 750,651 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 92,980 are held by Covington Cap. Endowment Management Lp reported 14,060 shares stake. Atria Invs Lc accumulated 0.08% or 170,486 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Communication Na has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1.93% stake.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,500 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $29.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.