Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $558,920 as Share Price Declined; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Position in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Lowered by $349,500 as Valuation Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,334 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 86,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 132,601 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $14.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1808.88. About 1.07 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 256,639 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $53.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 9,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.12 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 32,408 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX).