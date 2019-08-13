Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Its Amazon (AMZN) Position by $558,920 as Market Value Declined; Carnival (CCL) Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.22 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 23,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 193 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 24,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 1.21 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $28.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.08. About 1.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 59,341 shares to 144,401 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares to 7,825 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA).

