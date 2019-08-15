Hollencrest Securities Has Cut By $350,660 Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Horizon Investments Has Boosted Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 43.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 1,266 shares with $451,000 value, down from 2,251 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $130.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.22% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $299.11. About 7.36 million shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video); 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth

Horizon Investments Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) stake by 46.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 2,705 shares as Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE)'s stock rose 7.19%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 8,481 shares with $1.64M value, up from 5,776 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc Com now has $102.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $214.96. About 2.37 million shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr Tr Tac stake by 269,218 shares to 1.47M valued at $70.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI) stake by 15,968 shares and now owns 1,555 shares. Tiffany Co New Com (NYSE:TIF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Financial Bank invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 3,404 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Randolph Incorporated holds 2.41% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 63,711 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 118,841 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation holds 0.56% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 101,102 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 11,372 shares. First Citizens Bancshares & invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kbc Group Nv reported 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lowe Brockenbrough Company invested in 3,761 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,727 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Town And Country Bancorp And Dba First Bankers owns 12,702 shares. Missouri-based Fin Counselors has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fincl Management Professionals stated it has 300 shares. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Serv invested in 0.28% or 3,271 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.82% or 163,782 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy Inc has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $224.67’s average target is 4.52% above currents $214.96 stock price. NextEra Energy Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M worth of stock or 6,499 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 39.80% above currents $299.11 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. Oppenheimer maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $480 target. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) stake by 6,403 shares to 16,007 valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 73,031 shares and now owns 361,144 shares. Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group accumulated 2,120 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Kistler accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiger Eye Ltd Com has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Acg Wealth invested 1.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.16% or 1.07 million shares. Lord Abbett Communication Limited Liability Co accumulated 185,370 shares. The Hawaii-based Retail Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Murphy Capital Mngmt accumulated 6,023 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Patten & Patten Tn owns 1,932 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com holds 1,113 shares. Cls Investments Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). has 1,061 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.11% or 87,903 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 6,013 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 5,500 shares stake.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 71.22 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.