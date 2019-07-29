Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted Its Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Position; Shorts at Meiragtx Holdings Plc – Ordinary Shares (MGTX) Raised By 11.21%

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) stake by 301.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 116,534 shares as Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA)’s stock declined 3.73%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 155,160 shares with $19.75 million value, up from 38,626 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc Class A now has $15.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.17 million shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Meiragtx Holdings Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MGTX) had an increase of 11.21% in short interest. MGTX’s SI was 746,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.21% from 670,800 shares previously. With 118,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Meiragtx Holdings Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s short sellers to cover MGTX’s short positions. The SI to Meiragtx Holdings Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 5.82%. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 50,663 shares traded. MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company has market cap of $933.26 million. The firm focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) stake by 10,748 shares to 4,620 valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 2,741 shares and now owns 428,033 shares. Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) was reduced too.