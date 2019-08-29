Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted Its Stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by $370,000; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Held by Proffitt & Goodson Inc

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.62. About 2.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 217,261 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares to 215,230 shares, valued at $13.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atomera Inc 00500 by 316,092 shares to 566,365 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,197 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY).

