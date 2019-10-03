Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted Its Position in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) as Stock Rose; Palisade Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Market Value Declined

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 5,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 134,135 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50 million, down from 140,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.93. About 1.49 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 60,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 422,041 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.58 million, up from 361,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.65. About 1.09 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx: Time To Nibble – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS to pay $8.4 million to resolve U.S. overcharging probe – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPS-backed autonomous truck startup TuSimple just raised $120 million – Business Insider” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Washington state refineries slam crude-by-rail law as ban takes root – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

