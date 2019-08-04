Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $373,086 as Shares Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose While Hs Management Partners Has Raised by $9.82 Million Its Holding

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 51,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.43 million, up from 956,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares to 4,620 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 34,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,994 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Ltd Liability Company holds 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 73,447 shares. 2.26 million were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc. First Bankshares stated it has 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Marshall Sullivan Wa has 0.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,011 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp invested in 3.27% or 530,927 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company accumulated 109,677 shares. Nexus Investment Inc holds 138,849 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited accumulated 2.26% or 63,099 shares. 2,214 are held by Northside Cap Mgmt Limited. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 81,471 shares. Burns J W And Inc reported 4.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Page Arthur B holds 22,871 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Llc holds 2.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 106,159 shares. Regions Fincl reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,495 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,078 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pettee Invsts reported 7,825 shares. Mairs Pwr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.55% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bowen Hanes And Company Inc has 0.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Allstate Corp holds 71,727 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 2,692 shares. Focused Investors Limited Liability Company holds 678,600 shares. Moreover, Samlyn Cap Ltd has 1.17% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gam Holdings Ag owns 10,708 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Ca stated it has 1.47% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Northrock Prtn Ltd Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,827 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 53,810 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 38,812 are owned by Logan Capital Mgmt Inc.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 287,630 shares to 766,595 shares, valued at $56.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $771,429 activity. The insider Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662.