Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted Holding in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by $8.11 Million; Dana Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Insperity (NSP) Position by $1.85 Million as Valuation Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 2.83M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 15,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 159,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72M, down from 174,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $99.65. About 510,165 shares traded or 15.02% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 10,362 shares to 11,002 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 6,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,629 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Town Country Financial Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Edmp Inc holds 1.59% or 14,543 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 2,562 shares. Yorktown Management & Research Company Inc holds 25,000 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement invested in 0% or 64,584 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc stated it has 1,318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,325 shares. Farmers Bankshares holds 1.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 17,154 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy owns 54,525 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capital Investors owns 0.48% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17.72M shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 13,500 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 407 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc has 25,469 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has 9,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Pdt Ptnrs Lc reported 63,483 shares stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 30,261 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Qs Investors Lc holds 0.2% or 148,246 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.04% or 133,617 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 173,505 shares. Eqis Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 3,503 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,018 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Llc has 0.15% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 8,065 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested in 58,623 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20,839 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. NSP’s profit will be $36.10M for 27.99 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.99% EPS growth.