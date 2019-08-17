Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted By $8.11 Million Its United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Stake; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Increased Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Holding By $1.22 Million

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) stake by 25.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 73,031 shares as United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 361,144 shares with $40.35 million value, up from 288,113 last quarter. United Parcel Srvc Class B now has $99.01B valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.72M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) stake by 1086.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 152,309 shares as Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 166,324 shares with $1.45M value, up from 14,015 last quarter. Caesars Entertainment Corp now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 14.36M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 6.90% above currents $115.3 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the shares of UPS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS’s Venture Arm Makes Minority Investment In Autonomous Truck Company TuSimple – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 20,004 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 103,140 shares. Moreover, Frontier Mgmt has 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 46,235 shares. Natixis Lp accumulated 0.08% or 77,449 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 407 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Inv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Michigan-based Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 1.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nomura Holding holds 0.01% or 22,813 shares. Pacific Global Mgmt Company reported 12,175 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability accumulated 72,836 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru holds 3,287 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 527,393 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 2,433 were accumulated by Lvm Capital Mi. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 60,205 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) stake by 10,748 shares to 4,620 valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) stake by 34,993 shares and now owns 52,757 shares. Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 6,495 shares to 124,466 valued at $19.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 2,133 shares and now owns 36,846 shares. Simon Property Group Reit Inc (NYSE:SPG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 6.21M shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 25,139 shares. Clearline Cap Lp reported 2.97% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Profund Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 57,053 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 43,924 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 2.50 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 497,900 shares. 1.42 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Inc has 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canyon Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 16.27% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 77.58M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 12,092 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 60,674 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ameriprise Financial holds 1.44M shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars has $15 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 6.06% above currents $11.55 stock price. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Deutsche Bank. Oppenheimer maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by SunTrust.