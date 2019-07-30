Hollencrest Securities Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position as Valuation Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Rose While Salem Investment Counselors Lowered Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 3.51M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,003 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 20,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $175.02. About 2.49 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 4,050 shares to 48,334 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 384,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Earnings Due Today, Are There Any Surprises Left in AMD Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Has Multiple Upcoming Catalysts – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidiaâ€™s Ticket to Long-Term Success: Self-Driving Cars and AI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc reported 34,460 shares. 1,997 were reported by Liberty Capital Mgmt. Agf Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,377 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 338,298 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 4,405 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc invested in 213,469 shares. Mckinley Capital Ltd Llc Delaware reported 2,407 shares. Charter Tru has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Smithfield stated it has 491 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 10,509 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1,635 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 2,546 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers accumulated 0.07% or 51,971 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.82M for 50.29 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by Varma Vivek C, worth $3.46 million on Wednesday, February 6.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares to 20,706 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc has invested 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thornburg Management reported 710,548 shares stake. Nbt Bank N A New York reported 4,111 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability reported 3,456 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ipswich Inv Management Com Inc owns 9,856 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,720 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 200 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.04% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. 3,000 are owned by Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Liability. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Company reported 15,143 shares stake. Moreover, Beacon Financial Gru has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,413 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust holds 1.18% or 57,303 shares in its portfolio. Benedict Advisors Incorporated accumulated 12,542 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.08% or 28,027 shares.