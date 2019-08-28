Hollencrest Securities Decreased Its Amazon (AMZN) Stake by $558,920; Spark Investment Management Position in Chefs Whse (CHEF) Has Increased by $688,200

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (CHEF) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The hedge fund held 124,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chefs Whse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 96,623 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 19/03/2018 – Food and Wine: Exclusive: Here Are All the Chefs in ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHEF); 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.4 BLN TO $1.44 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 310,519 shares to 24,700 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 95,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $29,874 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.