Hollencrest Securities Cut Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $350,660; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Heartland Advisors Trimmed Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.25. About 8.71 million shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 28/05/2018 – Forbes: Netflix’s Data-Driven Strategy Strengthens Lead For ‘Best Original Content’ In 2018; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 34,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 512,996 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86M, down from 547,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 20,000 shares. 170,614 are held by Swiss Bank. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Philadelphia Tru holds 177,300 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 2.36 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 41,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 14,166 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP has 12,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 27,000 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 2,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 26,416 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 22,499 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 31,900 shares. American Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Permian Lp has invested 8.83% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46M for 44.89 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2019: DG, BBY, CPB – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Aphriaâ€™s $70 million cash windfall is a product of its still-unexplained past – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Bunge, Hain Celestial And More – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bullet-Dodging Aphria Stock Is a Risky, But Rewarding Trade – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ramble On, Baby: Celestial Seasonings® and HeadCount Release Limited-Edition Tea – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Src Energy Inc by 504,100 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $11.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 145,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). California-based Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 1.92% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 654,454 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Miles Cap invested 0.47% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pointstate Capital LP reported 752,920 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 983 shares. Optimum Investment invested in 1,925 shares. Colony Grp Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,893 shares. Cadian Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 88,000 shares. Burney holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,294 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited holds 15,800 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 400,654 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Limited holds 4.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 403,669 shares. Moore Cap Limited Partnership holds 135,000 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio.