Hollencrest Securities Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $350,660 as Market Value Rose; Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stake Has Raised by Investment Management Of Virginia Llc

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $380.08. About 3.71 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) by 228.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 127,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 55,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 71,035 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 34.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 16/05/2018 – Einstein Bros.® Bagels Takes Guests on a Cross-Country, Flavor-Venture Without Leaving Their Hometowns; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCRN); 18/04/2018 – CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC CCRN.O : BARINGTON RESEARCH STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM, $15 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Rev $206M-$211M; 06/04/2018 – Cross-country skiing-Bjoergen brings curtain down on golden career; 18/04/2018 – Cross Country Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.99 million shares or 7.65% more from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.01% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). 85,270 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Advsr. Arizona State Retirement System holds 55,751 shares. Pnc Finance Group Inc owns 17,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 240,300 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd reported 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Zebra Capital Management Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 107,645 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co holds 182,677 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 71,730 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10,652 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 2,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). 31,836 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Board.

More notable recent Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Shares of Cross Country Healthcare Plunge 27% After Falling Short of Estimates – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCRN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Volt Information Sciences Announces Appointment of William J. Grubbs as Chairman of Board and Election of Celia Brown as an Independent Director – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cross Country Healthcare’s Family of Brands Receives Numerous Best of Staffing® Awards from ClearlyRated (Formerly Inavero) – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,820 shares to 19,485 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,823 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $66,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,600 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 85,130 shares. 170,000 were accumulated by Scopus Asset L P. 6,967 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. 716 are held by Hartford Management. Advisory Rech owns 895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Navellier & Associates holds 9,000 shares. 2,879 are owned by Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated. 1,073 are owned by First Foundation Advsr. Ent owns 1,061 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership reported 9,116 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas has invested 1.72% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 8,680 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund. American Research Mgmt Company holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kessler Limited Liability Company has invested 6.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Gloomy Earnings? Communications Services Sector Could Top All S&P Components In Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is AT&T Stock Still Worth Buying for Its 6% Yield? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, BA, NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold $2.74 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, February 12.