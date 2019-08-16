Hollencrest Securities Cut Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Share Price Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Verus Financial Partners Lifted Position

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 736,218 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 6.49M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Management Gp Limited Co has 2,450 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 261 shares. First Natl Trust Co has invested 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Eidelman Virant Capital holds 10,143 shares. New York-based Adi Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.82% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 0% or 753 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Com reported 1,348 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 6.76 million shares. Amarillo Comml Bank accumulated 9,887 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 42 shares. Melvin Mngmt Lp holds 1.11M shares. Stelac Advisory Limited invested in 550 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis reported 4.62% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duncker Streett & Communications stated it has 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kemnay Advisory Svcs owns 5,531 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares to 20,706 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA).