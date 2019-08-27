Holderness Investments Company Raised Apple (AAPL) Position by $498,015; Condor Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Share Price Declined

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.09% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 37.89 million shares traded or 630.12% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $204.82. About 18.05 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sq Advisors Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 672,007 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 292,410 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. New York-based Sandhill Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Company invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crawford Invest Counsel holds 136,726 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 45,211 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Lau Associate Lc stated it has 71,073 shares or 6.94% of all its holdings. Wafra Incorporated stated it has 144,434 shares. 3.43M are held by Strs Ohio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 5.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 125,543 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 623,032 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Ckw Group has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iconiq Lc holds 0.02% or 1,209 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 194,100 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Indiana Trust Investment Company holds 26,086 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,078 shares to 58,587 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Management holds 20,552 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.53% or 5.46 million shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.59% or 15,000 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 39 shares. 650 are owned by Private Ocean Lc. Central Commercial Bank & has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Peoples Ser Corporation reported 9,448 shares. 13,059 are owned by Triangle Secs Wealth Management. First Financial In owns 2,203 shares. 139,425 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp. 4,672 are held by Navellier & Assoc Inc. Kwmg Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department invested in 54,029 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northstar Asset Mgmt stated it has 6,667 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.04 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

