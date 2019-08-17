Holderness Investments Company Position in Apple (AAPL) Increased as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 762.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 128,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 145,420 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.71 million, up from 16,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $296.85. About 742,567 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 42,018 shares to 429,859 shares, valued at $34.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com New York reported 142,864 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 6,860 shares. 23,361 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. 32,274 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 8,000 shares. Axa reported 72,157 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hillsdale Investment invested 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Invesco Ltd reported 1.30 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hexavest reported 92,433 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 100 shares. 1,158 were reported by Fayez Sarofim. Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated holds 298 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 2,064 are owned by First Interstate Bancorp. Eqis Mngmt holds 6,577 shares.

