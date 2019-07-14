Holderness Investments Company Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $498,015; Stock Price Rose; West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Has Boosted Position

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 188,759 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “West Opens New Digital Technology Center in Bengaluru, India – PRNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “West Pharma recalls certain IV transfer devices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 3,115 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 49,778 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 106,339 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 169 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.11% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Blackrock Inc invested in 7.11M shares. Brinker Capital holds 22,652 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Ltd Co reported 2,861 shares stake. Grace & White Inc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 46,590 shares. 13,514 are held by Chatham Cap Gru. Mariner Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 29,546 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 406,697 shares. Regions Fin Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 reported 0.16% stake. Coldstream Mgmt holds 1.36% or 81,770 shares. American Investment Serv Inc reported 29,180 shares stake. Cim stated it has 3.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated owns 47,036 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.38% or 793,794 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct accumulated 6.36% or 34,896 shares. Hollencrest invested in 0.81% or 32,408 shares. Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Force Cap Management holds 5.67% or 12,800 shares. Malaga Cove owns 2,638 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,862 shares. Somerset Group Ltd Liability has 10,703 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio.