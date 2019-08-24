Holderness Investments Company Has Increased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $498,015 as Stock Rose; Asml Holding N V (ASML) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Increased Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 20,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $210.5. About 534,804 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

