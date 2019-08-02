Holderness Investments Company Continues to Hold Stake in Apple (AAPL); Brown Capital Management Has Raised Its Vocera Communications (VCRA) Holding by $2.41 Million as Valuation Declined

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $203.9. About 29.79M shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 77,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 5.51 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.13M, up from 5.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 287,516 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc holds 14,448 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 236,500 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.05% stake. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated invested 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Norinchukin Bankshares The has 2.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.14M shares. Harvey Invest Lc owns 3,441 shares. Leavell Management reported 87,486 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bouchey Fincl Grp Inc Limited has 23,400 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com owns 1,150 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Com stated it has 286,896 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie has 1.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 476,517 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Lc has 2.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beacon Capital Management Inc owns 921 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 33.60M shares or 1.3% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 11,655 shares. Jefferies Group has 29,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 71,809 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0% stake. 247 were accumulated by Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.88% or 382,916 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited holds 30,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 55,935 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 421,642 shares. Regions reported 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,685 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 968,919 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 0.88% or 692,539 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 45,307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $211,867 activity. Spencer Justin also sold $151,550 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) on Friday, February 15.

