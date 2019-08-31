Holder Zpr Investment Management Has Raised Transact Technologies (TACT) Position; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, West Oak Capital Cut Holding by $593,370

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 3,924 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s AGS Transact to make third attempt at IPO, aims to raise up to 10 bln rupees – Mint; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ TransAct Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TACT); 05/03/2018 – TransAct 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – TransAct And Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 05/03/2018 TransAct 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery Markets at G2E Asia 2018

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc analyzed 10,410 shares as the company's stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana & Inv Mgmt Company invested 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Coastline invested in 0.3% or 34,680 shares. Ariel Invs Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 4.36M shares. Associated Banc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,595 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba, a Texas-based fund reported 6,068 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.31% or 30,000 shares. Wheatland Advsrs invested in 0.89% or 20,485 shares. Commerce Retail Bank holds 40,617 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Highland Mgmt LP reported 3,800 shares stake. Moors And Cabot owns 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 37,634 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 5.98 million shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owns 40,654 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Punch And Invest has 363,700 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 3 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 63,477 shares. M&T National Bank invested in 0% or 24,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 31,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 116,100 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 38,158 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 26,270 shares. Northern Tru owns 32,441 shares. Connors Investor Services has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 4,499 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $208,100 activity.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,046 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG).