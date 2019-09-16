Holder Zevin Asset Management Increased Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Position; As Eqt (EQT) Stock Value Declined, Sound Shore Management Has Decreased Its Position

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 33,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 5.75 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.95 million, down from 5.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 8.05 million shares traded or 41.69% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt provide financing for Hgs investment in MediFox; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM HAS ENTERED INTO A $2.5 BLN 364-DAY SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $103.47. About 392,137 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $310.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 6,585 shares to 41,236 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,756 shares, and cut its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 63,901 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Company has 12,692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Americas Inc holds 0.05% or 169,593 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advantage owns 550 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Dynamic Management has 1.27% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 16,153 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 10,207 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 74,776 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,725 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 325,872 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Kensico Cap Mgmt Corp stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) by 283,944 shares to 7.92M shares, valued at $175.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 6.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT).