Holder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Raised Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; Crossvault Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $3.81 Million

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 29,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 72,417 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50 million, up from 43,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 31,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 238,177 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 206,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – CNN Newsource: Wells Fargo will be fined $1B for forcing customers into car insurance & charging unfair fees. BU-115TH; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ENTERS CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB; TO PAY $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maple stated it has 84,096 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Garland Incorporated holds 3.66% or 39,247 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited stated it has 2,210 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 102.36M shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors, Ohio-based fund reported 30,483 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 5,897 shares. Loudon Management Limited Liability Company has 1.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Duncker Streett And holds 0.74% or 25,114 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 38,518 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 1,677 shares. Paw Capital accumulated 0.78% or 5,500 shares. Evanson Asset Lc invested in 1,941 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Financial Architects invested in 26,414 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,288 shares to 13,947 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,424 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).