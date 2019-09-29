Holder Zacks Investment Management Has Lifted Altria Group (MO) Position; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lifted Stake by $1.45 Million

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 9,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 701,577 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.22 million, up from 692,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.32M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.99 million, up from 8.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 1.82 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,350 were reported by Tower Bridge. Nordea Invest Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fifth Third Bancshares has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 313,113 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 1.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 26,843 were reported by Barrett Asset Management. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited, Texas-based fund reported 27,973 shares. Homrich Berg reported 32,826 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 106,000 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Management stated it has 28,637 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Coldstream Mgmt holds 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 11,975 shares. Brick Kyle Assocs reported 15,373 shares stake. Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 608,314 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tiedemann Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 4,481 shares to 17,638 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 24,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,476 shares, and cut its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enviva Partners Lp by 25,343 shares to 471,039 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 203,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

