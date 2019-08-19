Holder Wunderlich Securities Upped Walmart Com (WMT) Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 32,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 29,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 3.27M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – Walmart flips its India strategy; 30/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Approved the Election of Each of Walmart’s 11 Director Nominees; 04/04/2018 – Flipkart is in advanced talks with Walmart to sell a majority stake to the U.S. retailer, Mint said; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery service from six U.S. metro areas to more than 100 in total by the end of the year, making it available to more than 40% of the U.S. population; 09/05/2018 – `Oops’: Walmart’s Biggest Deal Ever, Announced by SoftBank’s CEO; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – UK’s Sainsbury’s tweaks pay proposals after staff pressure; 12/04/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart-Flipkart deal talks on, no conclusion yet; 09/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Steps Toward Flipkart Acquisition By Completing Due Diligence

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 532,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.68M, up from 517,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $186.99. About 5.15M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Satyajit Das: Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 15/05/2018 – MPs round on Facebook in leak investigation; 04/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, the second largest online ad provider, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MUST FACE CLASS ACTION OVER FACE-TAGGING IN PHOTOS -U.S. JUDGE; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS UPDATES TO PRODUCT TERMS; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Employees in an Uproar Over Executive’s Leaked Memo; 27/03/2018 – UK lawmakers still want to question Facebook’s Zuckerberg over data scandal

