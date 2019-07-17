Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Increased Alibaba (BABA) Position; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Boosted F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake by $1.31 Million

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 14.51 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $144.97. About 445,593 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 273,357 are owned by Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership. Macquarie Gp accumulated 2,500 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Com Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.18 million shares. Westpac Corp owns 4,231 shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 15,349 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 22,511 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 275,900 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Castleark Lc has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.35% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 40,720 shares. 19,600 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Lc. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com reported 24 shares stake. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 16,768 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,859 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 1,930 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $109,998 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN. 379 shares were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL, worth $60,452. $450,080 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN sold 705 shares worth $112,449. The insider MCMILLAN STEPHEN sold 1,971 shares worth $316,909. $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by Pelzer Francis J..