Holder Ws Management Lllp Upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) Stake; Capital Fund Management Sa Position in Weibo (WB) Boosted by $1.52 Million

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) by 205.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 90,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.00M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $7.65 during the last trading session, reaching $309.87. About 694,018 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 24,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 130,040 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 105,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 1.42M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6,000 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA).

