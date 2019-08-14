Holder Wms Partners Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Cypress Capital Group Has Upped by $2.80 Million Its Holding

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 727.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 33,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 37,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 4,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 6.82 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc invested 1.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Geode Management Ltd Com reported 0.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). S&Co accumulated 8,220 shares. California-based Alpha Cubed Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Community Bancorporation Na accumulated 25,240 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp holds 7,692 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs owns 75,833 shares. Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 918,000 shares. 953 are owned by Kistler. Bright Rock Cap Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,125 shares. Zebra Cap Management Llc reported 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Argent Trust Comm reported 29,876 shares. Mirae Asset Invests owns 409,188 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 350,456 shares stake. Fagan holds 2.98% or 82,704 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 23,094 shares to 51,124 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 4,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,573 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 15,945 shares to 83,733 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,807 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).