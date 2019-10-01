Holder Winslow Capital Management Increased Honeywell International (HON) Holding; Findlay Park Partners Llp Holds Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA)

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 182,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269.77 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.2. About 2.08 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 11.20 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $473.56 million, up from 10.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 14.14 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 340,538 shares to 497,529 shares, valued at $114.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14M shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 247,214 shares to 943,418 shares, valued at $277.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 14,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,580 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

