Holder Winslow Asset Management Lifted Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Position; Lindsay (LNN) Holding Increased by Nuance Investments Llc

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 327,239 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 278.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 707,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 960,790 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.99M, up from 253,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 76,929 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold LNN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 9.88 million shares or 5.59% more from 9.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,627 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 3,694 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Glenmede Company Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 87 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.03% or 7,640 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Michigan-based Bluestein R H & has invested 0.02% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Prudential owns 17,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Wells Fargo Mn reported 18,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 70,388 shares. Moreover, Proshare Lc has 0.06% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). D E Shaw Inc invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Ameritas Prns reported 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN).

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 189,776 shares to 744,016 shares, valued at $45.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 28,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,196 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,270 shares to 183,286 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,900 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).